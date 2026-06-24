Emory University's "Footwork" exhibition blends FIFA fandom with community and culture

The FIFA fandom is taking center stage at an unexpected local venue.

At Emory University, a new exhibition titled "Footwork" is bridging the gap between sports fan culture and fine art, offering a unique reflection of the Atlanta community.

Housed inside the prestigious Michael C. Carlos Museum, the exhibition purposefully mixes traditional fine art - including antiques, sculptures, and historical artifacts, with contemporary artwork that captures the vibrant energy of fans around the city.

For traditional art institutions, dedicating gallery space to sports photography is an unconventional. However, curators say that framing fans as fine art intentionally shifts the perception of what a world-class museum can present.

"What I love about this show is just the sense of community that we see in these photographs," said Andi McKenzie, Curator of Works on Paper at the Carlos Museum.

Emory University's new exhibition titled "Footwork" is bridging the gap between sports fan culture and fine art, CBS News Atlanta

"And I'm so excited to see that kind of global love for the game be present here in Atlanta. It is a little unusual for fine arts institutions to display sports photography, or photography of fan culture. " The "Footwork" exhibition debuted to coincide with regional FIFA festivities. The exhibition is spread across four main components on Emory's campus.

Acclaimed Atlanta lens-based artist Shelia Pree Bright was commissioned to bring the city's diverse fan base to life for a specific portion of the exhibit titled "Where We Gather."

To capture these candid moments, Bright took her canvas to the streets and stadiums, documenting fans at some of the metro's most popular fan gathering spots, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Centennial Olympic Park, and Decatur Square.

Bright's photography captures the intersection of diverse cultures coming together under a shared passion, highlighting how a sport can fundamentally alter the cultural landscape.

"Sports is reshaping the identity of how people come global, experience the city," Bright said.

The "Footwork" exhibition is currently open to the public. Visitors can explore the main display at the Carlos Museum as well as the three accompanying installations positioned across the Emory University campus.