Family of slain Atlanta mother of 2 hoping community can help solve 1999 cold case

The family of an Atlanta mother of two who police say was killed in 1999 is asking anyone who could help bring her killer to justice to come forward.

It's been nearly 27 years since Bridget Lockhart was found dead in her home. Now, police are asking the public for help identifying Lockhart's boyfriend at the time.

Lt. Christapher Butler, the head of the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit, said that Lockhart had attended a party with family members at a bowling alley on July 30, 1999. The next day, officers were called to her home on the 200 block of Oakcliff Court NW and found her body.

Butler said investigators have been trying to identify a man who had been Lockhart's boyfriend for around six months, but details remained slim.

The man was possibly named Janarus or Janaris, Butler said, describing the man as a light-complexioned Black male possibly in his late 50s. Butler said this man was known to be a heavy drinker and was believed to have been a mechanic in the Bankhead area.

Lockhart's daughter Elandra Loyal, now a police officer with DeKalb County, was 5 years old when her mother was killed.

"At that age, you don't fully understand what has happened. One night she's there, smiling, laughing, and being your mom, and the next morning, she's gone," Loyal said.

Elandra Loyal was just 5 years old when her mother was found dead in the Atlanta home they shared. CBS News Atlanta

She said she, her brother, and other members of her family have carried their grief for decades.

"My mother deserves justice, our family deserves answers, and we are hopeful someone, somewhere can help us learn the truth," Loyal said.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any details that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.