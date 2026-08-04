Family of Georgia baseball player who died after batting cage accident reaches settlement with school officials

The family of a Georgia high school baseball player who died after he was hit in the head during a practice has settled their wrongful death lawsuit against the school district and its employees.

On the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2023, Gainesville High School senior Jeremy Medina was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat while in a batting cage. He was in a coma for more than a month. He died in less than a month later at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after he was declared brain dead.

After his death, Medina's family filed a civil lawsuit against multiple employees at the school. AccessNorthGA reports that the family filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against the majority of defendants on July 30 due to a settlement. Four defendants listed in the original lawsuit would remain.

Jeremy Medina died after he was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat while practicing at the batting cage on his Georgia high school's campus. Gainesville City School System

In a statement provided to the media outlet, the Gainesville City School System said that the settlement would bring any litigation against the district and its employees to an end.

School officials did say the settlement was not any admission of liability or wrongdoing in connection with Medina's death.

"The Medina family experienced an unimaginable loss with the tragic accident that took Jeremy's life. In addition to his family, Jeremy's death affected his friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, classmates, and countless members of our community, and they continue to carry this loss with them," Gainesville Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams said in the statement. "While the legal proceedings have concluded for GCSS, we recognize that grief does not end. Our thoughts remain with everyone who knew and loved Jeremy, and we remain committed to supporting our students, staff, and community as we continue moving forward together."

Details about the settlement have not been shared.