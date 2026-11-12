Falcons release kicker Nick Folk and sign Jake Moody from Ravens' practice squad

After trading two starters including safety Jessie Bates, a team captain, before the trade deadline, the Atlanta Falcons have cut another captain.

The Falcons released kicker Nick Folk and signed Jake Moody off Baltimore's practice squad, they announced Wednesday.

Combined with the trade of center Ryan Neuzil, the Falcons (3-6) will be missing some key leaders when they play Kansas City on Sunday.

"The truth is in football, you lose guys due to injury, you can lose them due to a trade or due to guys getting cut," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That's just the reality of football. So it's our job and coaches' job, the players' job. We gotta step up."

Stefanski was asked if the moves signal that the team is shifting focus to the future as the Falcons face a difficult challenge of avoiding a ninth straight losing season. Atlanta has lost four of its last five games but has the advantage of playing in the weak NFC South, which has four three-win teams.

"We're excited about this game in front of us," Stefanski said. "We're excited about the opportunities we have in front us. Decisions that are made for our football team are always in the best interest of our football team."

The Falcons gained three draft picks in the two trades.

Stefanski acknowledged it can be difficult to make moves for the team's long-term benefit when they may at least appear to make winning in the short term more difficult.

"Sometimes there is that tension short term and long term, but I know the group we have, the players ... coaches and staff, so our focus hasn't changed one bit," he said.

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 08: Nick Folk of Atlanta Falcons looks on during the National Football League (NFL) 2026 Madrid Game between Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabeu stadium on November 08, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press Sports

Folk had made 107 consecutive field-goal attempts of inside 40 yards before he was wide left on a 38-yarder in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Folk, 42, was 13 of 18 on field-goal attempts this season, his first with Atlanta, after having only one miss in each of his three previous seasons.

Moody, 26, was activated off the Ravens' practice squad and made a 53-yard field goal in the rain during a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

On Monday, Atlanta traded Bates to the Jaguars for a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. On Tuesday, the Falcons sent Neuzil to the Ravens for offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 sixth-round draft pick.

Stefanski said the players on defense and special teams who were runners-up to Bates and Folk in the team's vote for captains before the season will be announced to the team as new captains.

Stefanski said Corey Levin will move up as the starting center and DeMarcco Hellams is expected to start at safety.

The Falcons also activated offensive tackle Cameron Williams from the reserve/injured list to the active roster.

___

See AP's full NFL coverage here