Falcons name Michael Penix Jr. as starting quarterback for Week 3 game against Packers

The Atlanta Falcons have named Michael Penix Jr. the starting quarterback for the team's Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

Penix's start comes as the team tries to turn around a season that began with two losses, the last of which was an overwhelming 34-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

In that game, quarterback Cooper Rush struggled, finishing 10 of 17 passes for 86 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble. When coach Kevin Stefanski removed Rush with the Falcons trailing Carolina 27-3 in the third quarter, undrafted rookie Jack Strand entered to a loud ovation.

Strand's stats — 8 of 15 for 59 yards with an interception and a lost fumble — were compiled during mop-up time against Panthers second-stringers with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and other starters on the Falcons sideline.

Michael Penix Jr. No. 9 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Penix has not played in preseason games as he worked on his recovery from a torn ligament in his left knee that ended his 2025 season. He was cleared for full team drills late in training camp, but said he wanted to avoid rushing his return since this is his third major knee injury.

When asked last week if he feels ready to play, Penix said, "I'm close. I know I've been saying that, but it's just a couple technical things that I want to hit, some goals that I have, that I want to achieve before I do stuff out on that field. But I do feel really good and we're taking strides each and every day."

Penix's teammates are eager to see his return to a game.

"I know we're ready to see Mike," running back Bijan Robinson said last week. "I know Mike's ready for himself. Forget what we think. It's him. I know he wants to play football. I pray for the guys every day, all the quarterbacks, but I know he wants to get out there and play because it's been a long time since he's been out there."