Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker to miss 2026 season after tearing ACL in training camp

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker will be out for the 2026 season after injuring his left ACL during training camp, the team has confirmed.

Walker, a first-round draft pick from the University of Georgia in 2025, was carted off the practice field on Tuesday after getting injured. He was expected to start for the team this season.

"We're with you, 11," the Falcons wrote on X. "Get well soon."

During training camp on Wednesday, offensive tackle Jake Matthews said the team would feel the loss of Walker, describing him as one of the leaders of the Falcons defense who led by example.

"That's the worst part of this game, seeing stuff like that," Matthews said. "Knowing him and his personality, I foresee him healing up and coming back and being the guy he was again."

Atlanta linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 7, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Walker was the No. 15 overall pick and one of two pass rushers taken by the Falcons in the first round, the second being James Pearce. Pearce was charged with multiple felonies stemming from an alleged domestic dispute in Florida, and has been approved for a pretrial intervention program.

Walker started as a rookie and had 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.