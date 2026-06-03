Drake London gets $141 millon extension as Falcons lock in WR1 through 2030

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract extension with Drake London, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers.

Spotrac.com reported the financial details of London's deal, which has not been disclosed by the Falcons. According to the website, London's average salary through 2030 is $35.25 million, making him third among the league's receivers behind Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase ($42.25 million) and Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million).

London's deal includes $100 million guaranteed and could be worth $150 million with incentives. He will earn about $16.8 million in 2026 on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

The extension provides the winner of the Falcons' quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa with the assurance that London will be available as a long-term, go-to target.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - MAY 27: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons runs through drills during OTA's at IBM Performance Field on May 27, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Tagovailoa, the former Miami Dolphins starter who signed a one-year deal with Atlanta, has the early edge in the organized team activities while Penix continues his recovery from surgery on his left knee. Penix, however, has impressed first-year coach Kevin Stefanski with his progress, providing hope he could be ready for the start of the season.

NFL Network and ESPN first reported the contract extension.

London, Atlanta's first-round draft pick in 2022, has 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns in four seasons. He set career highs with 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 and had 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season.

The Falcons signed wide receiver Jahan Dotson to a two-year deal in the offseason. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. is another important piece of the passing game.

The Falcons have stressed the running game led by Bijan Robinson but could look for more passing punch under Stefanski as they seek their first winning season since 2017.

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