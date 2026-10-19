Fairburn Road closes for months in South Fulton as crews prepare to build two bridges

A monthslong closure is underway on a busy road in South Fulton. Officials closed Fairburn Road on Monday, Oct. 19, to begin a major construction project.

They expect to complete the improvements before next summer.

Simone Floyd, a cosmetologist who works in a nearby shopping center, said the closure is affecting her business.

"It makes it hard for my clients to get to me. They have to be considerate of that and add additional time to traveling," Floyd said.

She is concerned the closure could reduce her earnings.

"It cuts down the walk-in traffic. I do accept walk-ins, but because of the closure, fewer people are likely to come through. Once you can't locate this place because of the closure, you kind of just give up on it and keep going," she said.

CBS News Atlanta

Officials said crews will build two new bridges at Utoy Creek crossings as part of the road improvement project.

In a news release, officials recommended drivers follow Benjamin E. Mays Drive to Lynhurst Drive, then Cascade Road to return to Fairburn Road.

CBS News Atlanta crews drove the detour. Drivers may want to allow about 10 extra minutes to follow the city's recommended route.

Construction crews will also work on Fairburn Road on weekends.