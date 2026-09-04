FAA awards Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport $100 million for safety and infrastructure projects

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is getting $100 million in federal funding for major improvements to its runways, taxiways and terminals.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the grant as part of a $481 million investment in airport infrastructure and safety projects across the country.

Atlanta's airport will use the money for runway, taxiway and terminal reconstruction, along with improvements to runway safety areas, according to the FAA.

A Delta plane near an air traffic control tower at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The agency did not provide a construction schedule or specify how the $100 million would be divided among the projects.

"We're investing in airport infrastructure that keeps travelers safe and airports operating efficiently," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. "These grants will help airports across the country meet the demands of today's travelers while preparing for the future."

The FAA is distributing 191 grants to airports in 36 states and two territories through its Airport Infrastructure Grants program.

The program can fund runway and taxiway repairs, terminal improvements, baggage system upgrades, airport road projects and other safety-related work. It was established through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provided $14.5 billion for airport infrastructure grants over five years beginning in fiscal year 2022.