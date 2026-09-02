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Ex-Richmond County Sheriff's Office major arrested on sex crimes charges, GBI says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A former major with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on sex crime charges in connection with a tip sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, authorities say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged 59-year-old Robert "Robbie" W. Silas with pandering, solicitation of sodomy, and violating his oath of office on Monday.

Authorities say the FBI received a tip alleging that Silas had solicited sodomy and prostitution in the Augusta area. On Aug. 28, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to investigate the allegations.

Silas was arrested at the sheriff's office and was booked into the Richmond County Jail. When the investigation is finished, it will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office (706) 595-2575 or the agency's tipline at 800-597-8477.

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