Ex-National Guardsman pleads guilty to deadly shooting of soldier at Georgia's Fort Gordon

A former Army National Guard soldier faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing a Fort Gordon soldier at the home of his ex-girlfriend.

Natravien R. Landry, 27, pled guilty on June 11 to murder in the second degree and use of a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence in connection to the death of U.S. Army Sgt. Andre S. Stewart Jr.

Authorities say at the time of the shooting, Landry was serving in the Army National Guard and was assigned to the 1148th Transportation Company at the Georgia fort. On the morning of Dec. 14, 2024, prosecutors say that Landry visited an apartment on the base where his former girlfriend and the mother of his child lived.

After seeing a vehicle parked outside the apartment, Landry walked inside and found Stewart and two children in an upstairs bedroom. Landry then fired one shot, hitting and killing Stewart, investigators say.

The entrance to Fort Gordon a United States Army installation located in Augusta, GA on Sept. 9, 2022. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The shooting led to a two-hour lockdown at the base. Landry was arrested after being pulled over on Interstate 85 by Meriwether County deputies about three hours later. Officials say the deputies found a 9mm Glock pistol that testing showed was used in the deadly shooting.

"This guilty plea acknowledges the defendant's responsibility, representing a step towards justice," said U.S. Attorney Margaret E. "Meg" Heap. "We commend the dedication of the U.S. Army CID and prosecutors whose efforts ensured this case would conclude in a conviction."

With the plea agreement, Landry faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as financial penalties and probation.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.