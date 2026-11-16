A former consul general and three others have been accused of taking part in a long-running bribery and money laundering scheme dealing with Atlanta's Honduran Consulate.

Federal authorities say that 72-year-old Ada Evila Serrano Nuñez and the others are the first to be prosecuted under the U.S. Foreign Extortion Prevention Act, which made it illegal for foreign officials to demand or accept bribes while inside the United States.

Among those indicted by a grand jury includes Serrano's sons, 39-year-old Luis Euceda Serrano and 42-year-old Angel Euceda Serrano, and a former member of her staff.

"Foreign diplomats operating in our country may not exploit their power to extort bribes from innocent people," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Serrano allegedly did just that, stuffing her pockets with hundreds of thousands of dollars laundered by her sons. My office will vigorously prosecute any bribery occurring in our district, no matter how highly placed the criminal is."

According to Hertzberg and information presented in court, Serrano, the consul general at the Honduran Consulate from 2022 to March 2026, began requiring a transportation company that assisted in making appointments to collect cash bribes from Honduran citizens asking for help with services. Once the bribes were picked up by the company, they were handed to staff members, passed on to her sons, and then put in their personal bank accounts in amounts between $100 and $6,000, officials said.

Prosecutors allege that Serrano collected more than $375,000 in bribes since July 2023 as part of the scheme.

Investigators claim that Serrano used encrypted communication apps and took other steps to conceal her actions, warning her staff members that there may be cameras or microphones spying on her.

On Sept. 1, a grand jury indicted Serrano on charges of demanding bribes, conspiring to demand bribes, and conspiring to launder money. She was arrested on Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"The arrest of a former Honduran Consul General for allegedly exploiting her diplomatic position to extort bribes from the very people she was entrusted to serve marks a significant moment in the fight against foreign corruption," said Marlo Graham, the FBI Atlanta's special agent in charge. "This first-ever prosecution under the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act demonstrates that no one is above the law, and the FBI will pursue those who use positions of public trust to exploit others, regardless of their title or influence."

Her sons, and 63-year-old staff member Mario Antonio Castellanos Velazquez were also arrested on Sunday for a criminal complaint charging them with conspiring to demand bribes.