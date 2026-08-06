Ex-Gwinnett County track coach accused of spending booster club money on himself, police say

A former Gwinnett County track coach is accused of spending booster club money on himself after investigators say thousands of dollars meant for student athletes went missing over several years.

Former Parkview High School track coach Matthew Henson was arrested Wednesday on felony theft charges.

Investigators and Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) officials said donors and parents raised the alarm to law enforcement on several occasions since 2018.

"The original tips that started coming in were some concerns where they realized that money wasn't being spent and putting toward the areas that they were told it was, so it wasn't being used for the purposes that had been explained to them, like jerseys or equipment," said interim Gwinnett County Police Chief Mary Williford.

Investigators are accusing Henson of stealing approximately $65,000 from 2018 to 2025 from the track team's booster club.

The club is supported by third-party groups independent of GCPS.

"He was using a debit card that was used for the booster account as well as a checkbook for the booster account," said Lieutenant Gene Hamilton, "so he was using those funds for various things for personal reasons, travel subscriptions, services, and things of that nature."

The school district says the money has not been recovered, but the team has continued to operate as normal.

"I don't believe that has been anything they have not been able to do," said communications director Bernard Watson.

GCPS said Hanson is no longer with the district, resigning in November 2025 amid the ongoing investigation.

Jail records show he was released hours after being booked Aug. 5, posting an $11,200 bond.

CBS News Atlanta has also reached out to members of the Parkview High School track team booster club, and we have not heard back yet.