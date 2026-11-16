Environmental groups sue Atlanta over Hartsfield-Jackson's pollution of Georgia's Flint River

The Flint Riverkeeper and the Southern Environmental Law Center have sued the City of Atlanta over what the environmental groups called failure to address Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's ongoing illegal pollution of the nearby Flint River.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, comes months after the organizations warned Mayor Andre Dickens and Airport General Manager Ricky Smith that they planned to sue over their concerns.

The Flint River begins as a small stream in East Point and travels through pipes under the airport's runways. Its path spans more than 200 miles before it eventually merges with the Chattahoochee River to form the Apalachicola River, which then ends at the Gulf of America.

According to the Flint Riverkeeper, there has been three major fuel spills from the Atlanta airport this year, including one over Memorial Day that leaked thousands of gallons of fuel into the River.

Since sending the note, the organizations say there was another spill of more than 20,000 gallons into Sullivan Creek, a tributary to the river, which caused another fish kill in September. Testing after the spill showed exceedingly high fecal contamination as well as elevated levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called "forever chemicals," the Flint Riverkeeper said.

In the last year, there have been three major fuel spills from the Atlanta airport that have caused issues in the Flint River, environmental groups say. CBS News Atlanta

"The City of Atlanta has reported over a dozen spills at the airport into the Flint and two tributary streams in just five years—this isn't just a pattern, it's an acceleration," said Flint Riverkeeper Gordon Rogers. "The facts show an ongoing problem and given that we have seen no meaningful action to prevent future spills, filing suit is the only option at this point to hold the City accountable."

More than 400,000 Georgians across multiple counties use the river as a source of drinking water.

"The City of Atlanta owns and operates the airport and now has to own this problem," said SELC senior attorney April Lipscomb. "Voluntary promises have not stopped the pattern of spills and this river needs enforceable protection. The City of Atlanta must take action to repair its failing infrastructure and stop this pollution before it reaches the Flint River."

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to officials with the City of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson for comment on the lawsuit.