Emmy Award-winning makeup artist gives free classes for aspiring assistants after surviving cancer

An Emmy Award-winning makeup artist is giving free classes to aspiring makeup assistants through the Fulton County Library System.

Nyssa Green's first class will be on Friday, July 10, at East Point Library from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We will cover everything from what should be in your kit, how to approach professional makeup artists when you want to assist them, and what to do when you are actually assisting them," Green said.

Green has an expansive resume, from doing makeup for Atlanta celebrities to being the makeup artist on TV and film sets.

"If you've flown Delta in the last year, you've seen my work: I do all the safety video makeup," Green said.

Green survived a brain tumor and was inspired by her fight with cancer to give back to her community and help other women get into the industry.

"I feel obligated to give back and to give God the glory for still letting me be here, and part of that for me is doing these classes," Green said.

Green feels the class is especially helpful for females.

"All my women who are independent. That's right, we love it!" Green said. "And being a makeup artist is a great way to have control of your career and finances and your own independence."

Green will give more classes based on the needs of students who come on Friday.