Carla Leite, Emily Engstler combine for 51, Fire beat Dream 101-83 to snap Atlanta's 4-game winning streak

Portland came out firing Friday night, putting the Atlanta Dream in an early hole they could not overcome.

Emily Engstler scored 25 points and Carla Leite added 26 as Portland beat Atlanta 101-83 at Gateway Center Arena, snapping the Dream's four-game winning streak.

"We had a terrible start, and it just took us a long time to get going," Dream coach Karl Smesko said. "I liked our fight to try to make a game out of it. Credit to Portland."

Engstler delivered on both ends, shooting 11 of 14 from the field and making three 3-pointers. She also finished with six rebounds, four steals and four blocks.

Atlanta struggled to contain Portland's big players away from the basket.

"We've had some trouble guarding stretch bigs this year, and this was no exception," Smesko said.

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: Carla Leite #0 of the Portland Fire drives to the basket against the Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream during the third quarter at Gateway Center Arena on August 28, 2026 in College Park, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Rhyne Howard said Engstler gained confidence after Atlanta failed to make things difficult for Portland early.

"Once you get confidence, it's hard to slow a player down," Howard said. "Early on, we didn't make anything very hard for anybody. Once you start seeing shots go in, it's hard to make them miss after that."

Portland led 28-18 after the first quarter and carried a 52-38 advantage into halftime.

Atlanta cut the deficit to seven during the third quarter, but Engstler hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Portland a 74-61 lead entering the fourth.

The Fire shot 58% overall and 43% from beyond the arc. Leite made all four of her 3-point attempts and added six assists, while Megan DiLeo scored 16 points.

Howard led Atlanta with 26 points and six 3-pointers. Angel Reese recorded another double-double with 16 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Naz Hillmon, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada scored 10 or 11 points apiece.

The Dream shot 37% and committed 18 turnovers, which Portland turned into 11 steals.

Reese received her eighth technical foul of the season with 8:45 remaining. Smesko said the Dream plan to ask the league to rescind it.

"From my vantage point, it didn't look tech-worthy," Smesko said.

The loss dropped playoff-bound Atlanta to 25-14. Portland improved to 16-23.