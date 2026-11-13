Elevation Kitchen and Cocktails serves up food with Jamaican flavor to hungry Conyers diners

From the sizzling French toast to jerk lamb chops to shrimp and grits, Elevation Kitchen and Cocktails serves up a tasty brunch that keeps customers coming back.

"Good conversation, good drinks, good service, good food. So I came back the second and the third time," customer Deloris Freshley said.

Chef Neville Walker, the restaurant's co-owner, runs the kitchen. Originally from Jamaica, he incorporates the country's cuisine into his dishes.

"I like to please people. It's fun to cook and see people enjoy it. I take real pride in that," Neville said.

The jerk lamb chops are one of the dishes that keeps customers coming back to Elevation Kitchen and Cocktails. CBS News Atlanta

Shane Corrodus, the founder and co-owner, says being a restaurant owner comes with its challenges.

"Inflation, the war, the tariffs, all of those things. When those things happen to us, we don't get to automatically bring it to the customers. If we were doing that, our prices will be going up every day. So a lot of those prices, we have to absorb," Corrodus said.

He said the restaurant has seen meat prices quickly rise.

"The lamb that you're seeing today, the lamb could be x amount of dollars. By next week, it could be one and a half that, sometimes even double that," Corrodus said.

Despite the obstacles, he loves keeping customers coming back.

"We love seeing folks just happy and eating. As we say in Jamaica, belly full and feeling joyous," Corrodus said.

Elevation Kitchen and Cocktails is open from noon until midnight, serving brunch, lunch, and dinner.