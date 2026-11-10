Elderly woman dies in northwest Atlanta house fire

An elderly woman died in a northwest Atlanta house fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. to 2920 Larchmont Court NW and found heavy fire coming from all visible sides of the two-story, split-level home.

A resident from a separate building behind the house told firefighters an elderly woman lived inside, prompting search and rescue efforts, the department said.

CBS News Atlanta

Firefighters faced flames throughout the home, a second-floor collapse and a downed live power line in the front yard. An emergency was declared for a firefighter following the collapse. The firefighter was quickly located, and the emergency was canceled.

Crews continued searching and found a person inside. The medical examiner responded to the scene, and the victim's identity has not been released.

Firefighters extinguished all visible flames and completed additional searches. Investigators are working to determine where and how the fire started.