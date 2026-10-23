Elbert County student accused of sexually assaulting younger victims on school bus, deputies say

An 18-year-old Elbert County student is facing multiple charges in connection with an investigation into possible sexual misconduct on a school bus, officials say.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office says its investigators were notified by the school district on Tuesday of two incidents of possible misconduct.

Authorities say that they learned the 18-year-old student sexually assaulted two juvenile students on multiple occasions while they were on Elbert County School Bus Route 45s.

Deputies arrested the student, charging them with two counts of first-degree and second-degree cruelty to children, two counts of false imprisonment, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and child molestation.

Investigators have not released the name of the suspect or the school that they or their alleged victims attended. Officials did say the victims' families had been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.