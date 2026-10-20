Eight-year-old boy dies in ATV crash in Georgia, sheriff's office says

An 8-year-old boy died in an ATV crash in Newnan on Monday afternoon, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Pate Road around 4:15 p.m. and immediately began trying to save the child's life.

They continued until emergency medical personnel arrived and took over his care. The boy was pronounced dead shortly afterward, the sheriff's office said.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. The sheriff's office did not release the child's name or details about what led to the accident.

"The Coweta County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the child's family and loved ones during this tragic time," the agency said.