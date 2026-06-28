Druski becomes youngest host in BET Awards history as Lauryn Hill, Teyana Taylor receive top honors

Columbia-born, Atlanta-raised comedian and internet personality Druski is making history Sunday night as the youngest host ever of the BET Awards.

The 31-year-old entertainer surpassed Kevin Hart, who previously held the record after hosting the awards show in 2011.

Host Druski speaks during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher

The ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrates achievements across music, television, film and sports.

The night's special honors include the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award for Lauryn Hill and the first-ever Icon of the Year Award for Teyana Taylor, recognizing their lasting impact on music and culture.

Performers include Cardi B, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Tems and several other artists, while Cardi B enters the night leading all nominees.

Check back for updates on winners and honorable mentions.