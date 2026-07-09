Driver tased after fleeing Georgia State Patrol traffic stop in southeast Atlanta, authorities say

A driver was taken into custody after leading Georgia State Patrol troopers on a brief pursuit and then fleeing on foot in southeast Atlanta Thursday, according to authorities.

The incident began when a Georgia State Patrol trooper and a trooper cadet in field training from Post 48-Atlanta were traveling east on Interstate 20 near Boulevard and spotted the driver of a white pickup truck committing a traffic violation.

According to GSP, the trooper activated emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not immediately pull over. Instead, authorities said the truck continued traveling at a slow speed before exiting Interstate 20 onto Boulevard and turning right onto Sydney Street.

Investigators said the driver then parked the truck, got out, and ran from the scene.

Troopers established a perimeter and located the suspect nearby, but officials said the driver continued trying to evade arrest on foot. During the chase, authorities said the suspect tripped and struck his head, then got back up and continued running before troopers could catch him.

The foot pursuit ended when a trooper caught up to the driver and, after issuing verbal commands to stop, deployed a Taser. Officials said the Taser was effective, allowing troopers to safely take the suspect into custody without further incident.

The driver was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before being booked on multiple misdemeanor charges, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity.