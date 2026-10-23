Driver on the run after Cobb County police chase ends in crash at Atlanta intersection, officials say

A driver is on the run after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Atlanta overnight, police say.

Cobb County police tell CBS News Atlanta that the situation began around 11:15 p.m. when a patrol officer stopped a red Dodge Charger near Windy Hill Road.

While the driver stopped at first, they then fled onto Interstate 75 southbound as the officer approached the Charger, officials said.

The officer chased the car but eventually ended the pursuit. Investigators say the vehicle shortly afterward crashed at the intersection of 14th Street and Techwood Drive in Atlanta.

A high-speed chase on Interstate 75 ended with a crash in Atlanta, police say. CBS News Atlanta

"The Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Tech Police Department responded to assist with locating the driver who fled on foot," the Cobb County Police Department said.

Authorities have identified the driver, but have not released their name. As of the last update, the individual has not been located.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department or Cobb County Police Department.