Driver killed by deputies in Coweta County after traffic stop on I-85 turned into shootout, officials say

A traffic stop on Interstate 85 in Coweta County ended with a shootout in which deputies killed an armed driver, officials say.

Authorities say the incident began around 1:22 p.m. near mile marker 34 on I-85.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, deputies had pulled the driver over for a traffic violation. When they were conducting a roadside interview with the man, officials say he ran back to his vehicle and entered the driver's side.

The deputies attempted to pull the man out and used a Taser on him, but he wouldn't leave, the sheriff's office said. At some point, officials say the man pulled out a gun from inside his vehicle and fired multiple times at the deputies.

The deputies returned fire, hitting the man at least once. The man, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. No deputies were injured in the incident.

The GBI is investigating the deadly shooting of a driver by Coweta County deputies during a traffic stop. CBS News Atlanta

The investigation caused parts of the major interstate's southbound lanes to be shut down.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to do its own investigation into the deadly shooting, which is protocol for any time that an officer or deputy fires a weapon during an incident.