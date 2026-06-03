Driver injured in apparent road rage shooting in Cobb County, police say

Cobb County police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that sent a driver to the hospital on Wednesday.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 11:13 a.m. on Woodstock Road near its intersection of Mabry Road.

According to investigators, officers received reports at the time that a driver had fired multiple shots at another vehicle. Police say both drivers continued through the intersection, with the victim eventually stopping in the jurisdiction of the Roswell Police Department.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. Officials have not released the victim's identity at this time, and their current condition is unknown.

CBS News Atlanta

The investigation remains ongoing. Police say that motorists should expect traffic delays as investigators work at the scene and should try to use alternate routes if possible.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.