The co-founder of Atlanta's popular Dragon Con convention has been found guilty of three counts of child molestation after prosecutors say that he violated a previous sentencing condition.

Officials say Edward Kramer photographed a child without parental consent at a Buford family restaurant and entertainment center.

Kramer had been first arrested in August 2000 after he was accused of molesting two brothers, aged 13 and 15, inside a Duluth home. Prosecutors said Kramer met the teens while dating their mother, lured them with action figures and sci-fi memorabilia and initiated sexual contact during sleepovers at his house. More charges were added three years later, when another teen came forward.

After years of legal wrangling and delays, Kramer eventually entered a guilty plea under the Georgia First Offender Act in 2013 to child molestation and was sentenced to house arrest with permission to leave under certain conditions and ordered to pay $300,000 to his victims. His probation came with specific rules involving contact with children.

Officials with the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office said that they presented evidence to a judge last week that Kramer had violated his probation by communicating with young males on social media, viewing pornography of young males, and photographing children.

Following the hearing, a judge revoked his first offender status and sentenced him to 40 years with the first five in prison.

"Edward Kramer has harmed children in our community for more than two decades and now will be held fully accountable," Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "We are relieved that victims can finally know that justice has been served."

Begun in 1987, Dragon Con attracts tens of thousands of visitors to Atlanta every Labor Day weekend. While Kramer was a co-founder of the science fiction and fantasy convention he hasn't been involved since his August 2000 arrest, and the convention bought him out of his stake in 2013.