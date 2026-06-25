Downtown Atlanta Waffle House pop-up store selling special soccer-themed merch during World Cup

Atlanta-founded restaurant chain Waffle House is getting in on the FIFA World Cup excitement by selling soccer-inspired merchandise.

A pop-up store at the Downtown Atlanta restaurant by Centennial Olympic Park has Waffle House jerseys, soccer balls, and more.

"As the United States welcomes the World Cup, Waffle House is thrilled to join fans in celebrating the energy, passion, and spirit of the world's largest sporting event. With locations in many host cities and nearby communities, America's Place welcomes both domestic and international visitors, many for the very first time," a Waffle House spokesperson said.

The downtown Atlanta Waffle House is the only restaurant that sells the merchandise. They are open the same hours as FIFA Fan Fest.

The spokesperson said the exclusive World Cup-inspired swag was the chain's idea to help visitors celebrate the tournament and commemorate what could be their first visit to a Waffle House.

Jack Wallace is from Atlanta but now lives in Spokane, Washington, nowhere near a Waffle House.

"Waffle House is like the best thing ever. Anyone from anywhere, I always say, 'You've got to go to Waffle House, it's an Atlanta staple, southern staple,' and it's almost kind of special because it's not everywhere because it makes this more special here," he said.

Fans from all around the country and the world are stopping by one Atlanta Waffle House to get special soccer-themed merch during the World Cup. CBS News Atlanta

Wallace made sure to visit the merch shop while in town for a World Cup match.

"I heard they were selling jerseys and stars and all this stuff, so I wanted to stop by in case they had anything," said Wallace. "It's like having a little piece of the city you can take with you is what I really love about it, that even though I live so far from Atlanta, growing up here, spending my whole youth here, and living 2,000 plus miles away and having just a little Waffle House, something makes me feel like I'm never really that far away from home."

Wallace bought a Hawaiian Waffle House shirt.

The restaurant is also selling the merchandise on its website.