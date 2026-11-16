Douglasville wellness creating access to wellness and longevity for the Atlanta metro and the world

What if taking better care of your health didn't mean navigating multiple appointments or spending a fortune?

That's the idea behind Nutrition Nest, a wellness center in Douglasville co-founded by Meena Mulpuri, who left behind her family and the life she built in India to bring a different approach to health and wellness to metro Atlanta.

Mulpuri says her passion for wellness grew while working at a longevity and wellness center in India, where she learned more about the healing properties of food and the role everyday habits can play in long-term health.

"Only once I started working with our natural body doctors in India, I realized how much food has healing properties," Mulpuri said.

She wanted to bring that experience to the United States by co-founding Nutrition Nest as the centerpiece of the 1,200-acre Preserve Life Estate, a master-planned health, wellness, and longevity community surrounded by forest in Douglasville.

Mulpuri said one challenge she noticed in India was that people would complete intensive wellness programs but struggle to maintain the healthy habits they learned once they returned to their daily routines.

"People need everyday support," she said. "So, this is a place that you get support on a daily basis."

At Nutrition Nest, visitors can explore longevity technology, learn about nutrition, and shop for food grown on the property.

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The center also offers health-conscious meals and cooking education designed to help guests bring healthier habits into their own kitchens.

"Our motto has always been tasty and healthy," Mulpuri said. "And intentionally I put tasty before healthy so that it would be easier for people to get on board."

Mulpuri says the goal is to make wellness education accessible, even for people who may not be ready to commit to an expensive membership.

Visitors can complete a questionnaire that uses an algorithm to generate a personalized wellness pathway. Mulpuri says that the initial experience is free.

She hopes visitors leave with practical information they can incorporate into their everyday lives.

"If people come in with their family, information for healthy living is given bite-sized at every step of the way," Mulpuri said. "So, from the front door, you walk to the back door and you've gone through the experience without realizing you have gotten eight or 10 bite sized pieces of information that can help you."

Mulpuri's vision extends beyond Douglasville. She hopes to help put Atlanta on the map as a global destination for longevity and healthy living.

"And I hope that society can live better, more healthier, which also probably might bring more happiness and joy," she said. "And everybody who comes here just comes alive."

Nutrition Nest is open to the public. Visitors can learn more about its offerings and wellness experiences through the center.