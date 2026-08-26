Dolly Parton's legacy honored in Georgia with flags lowered at state buildings

Flags at Georgia state buildings and grounds are flying at half-staff as the state honors the life and legacy of Dolly Parton.

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered the U.S. and Georgia flags lowered for one week beginning at sunrise Wednesday, Aug. 26. Kemp said the tribute will continue until Wednesday, Sept. 2.

"As Georgia mourns alongside Tennessee and the entire nation the loss of an exceptional talent, singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist, businesswoman and American treasure, I'm ordering flags in Georgia to be lowered in Dolly Parton's honor," Kemp wrote on X.

Dolly Parton during Dolly Parton in Concert at the Gwinnett Center in Duluth - November 25, 2005 at Gwinnett Center in Duluth, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage for Arena at Gwinnett Center) Moses Robinson

Kemp's executive order highlights Parton's seven-decade career, philanthropy and faith. It also recognizes her connection to Georgia.

Parton married Carl Thomas Dean in Ringgold, Georgia, in 1966. According to the order, the town's name reminded her of "rings of gold," which she viewed as a good sign for their marriage.

In a separate statement Tuesday, Kemp called Parton's voice, talent and kindness "American treasures."

"As a daughter of a neighboring state, her loss is felt all the more in the South, where she was so deeply loved," Kemp said. "Her impact on this Earth reached far beyond the music industry, and her life and legacy will continue to be celebrated for generations to come."