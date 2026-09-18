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DNA testing helps solve DeKalb County cold case mystery of DeKalb County man's murder, GBI says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 27-year-old DeKalb County man after investigators say advanced DNA testing linked him to a murder that happened more than six years ago.

On Aug. 30, 2020, 21-year-old Tyler Hall was found shot multiple times at his home in Norcross, Georgia.

Hall's death remained a mystery for years, eventually becoming a cold case. The GBI says they had a breakthrough after the agency's cold case unit partnered with Othram, Inc. The Texas company uses genome sequences to develop profiles based on DNA evidence collected at scenes. 

tyler-hall.jpg
Tyler Hall was found shot to death in his Norcross apartment in 2020, police say. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta

Using the testing, investigators say they identified 27-year-old Rashad Jackson as a suspect in Hall's killing. 

Jackson is currently in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. He's now charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with Hall's death.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the GBI Office of Special Investigations at (404) 239-2106 or the agency's tip line 1-800-597-8477.

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