Developer working on plan to build observation deck at Atlanta's Bank of America Plaza

The Bank of America Plaza, one of the most iconic pieces of Atlanta's skyline, may be getting an upgrade.

Chris Eachus, a founding partner at CP Group, told Tim Wright on the "Sunbelt Developers" podcast that the firm is working on building an observation deck on top of the building.

Eachus joked that the plan was one of the "worst kept secrets" in the city.

"We're working on it, yeah. We are absolutely focused on getting that done," he said.

Standing at 55 stories, the skyscraper is the tallest building in Atlanta, the 23rd-tallest in the United States, and the 125th-tallest in the world.

Atlanta skyline aerial at Autumn showing the Bank of America plaza and other skyscrapers and cityscape of Atlanta. Dee Liu / Getty Images

Eachus said the firm has hired consultants to get the plan all together.

"It should happen. I want it to happen. Like, I think it's a good thing for our city. It's a great thing for our building. It's weird to me that there's not an observation deck really anywhere in the southeastern United States," Eachus said.

The developer noted complications they had to work out, citing the expense of creating separate access points and elevators to the deck if they go forward with the plan.

"The whole experience will never intersect with the office," he said.

CP Group has not announced a timeline or any possible date that the observation deck could open to locals and tourists if they go through with the project.