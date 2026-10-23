Detectives asking for tips in search for missing Gwinnett County woman, 4 years after her disappearance

Gwinnett County detectives are hoping someone can help them find a woman who disappeared four years ago.

On Oct. 23, 2022, a family member reported 24-year-old Selena Garcia missing from her home on Dickens Terrace in Lilburn.

While deputies say they have executed search warrants, followed leads, and interviewed people in connection with the case, the mystery behind her disappearance remains unsolved.

"As four years pass without answers, detectives want to ensure Garcia's disappearance is not forgotten," the Gwinnett County Police Department told CBS News Atlanta. "Although numerous investigative leads have reached dead ends, their commitment to finding her remains unchanged. Detectives hope renewed attention to her case will encourage someone with information to come forward."

It's been four years since Selena Garcia was reported missing. Gwinnett County Police Department

Garcia was described at the time of her disappearance as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. She had brown eyes and brown hair and multiple tattoos including a marijuana plant on the top of her hand, "503" across the fingers of her right hand and "Maria" on the outside of her wrist.

The missing woman was known to frequent the Lilburn, Norcross, and Buford areas.

Detectives say that any information, no matter how insignificant it could seem, could help bring some answers to Garcia's family.

If you have any information to share in the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.