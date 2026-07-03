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Deputies searching for large eagle statue stolen from Catoosa County farm market

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Deputies in Catoosa County are searching for someone who made off with a massive patriotic statue right before the Fourth of July.

Authorities say the large statue of an eagle in flight was taken from The Barn Market at Deer Creek Farms near Lane Road between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The statue is around 7 feet tall and weighs between 150 and 200 pounds, officials said.

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Deputies are looking for a massive missing eagle statue taken from a Catoosa County market early Thursday morning. Catoosa County Sheriff's Office

"This isn't something that can easily be hidden. It's large, unique, and someone has seen it. Someone knows where it is," Deer Creek Farms wrote on its Facebook page.

The business and law enforcement are asking anyone with information about the theft to call detectives at the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706) 935-2424.

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