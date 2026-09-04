Delta to match $1,000 Trump Account deposits for eligible employees' children

Delta Air Lines employees with eligible young children could receive another $1,000 to help build their children's savings.

The Atlanta-based airline announced it will match the federal government's one-time $1,000 contribution to Trump Accounts opened for eligible employees' children. Delta did not say when it will begin making the deposits or how many children may qualify.

Trump Accounts are tax-deferred investment accounts created under the tax and spending law President Donald Trump signed last year. The federal pilot program provides $1,000 for eligible U.S. citizen children born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028, who have valid Social Security numbers, according to the IRS.

"Delta people have made it clear they want to take advantage of every opportunity to build a solid financial foundation for themselves and their families," Allison Ausband, Delta's executive vice president and chief people officer, said in a statement.

A Delta Airline customer service agent assists travelers at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Friday, July 19, 2024. Ting Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Parents, employers and others have been allowed to contribute to the accounts since July 4. Contributions are invested in funds that track the stock market and generally remain in the account until the child turns 18, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Delta said the new match is part of an estimated $18 billion it plans to spend on employee pay and benefits this year. That investment includes $1.3 billion in profit-sharing payments distributed in February and a 4% base-pay increase that took effect in June.

The airline also offers an emergency savings program that allows employees to earn as much as $1,000 for a rainy-day fund by completing financial education and coaching. The program launched in 2023.