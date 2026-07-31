Delta partners with DraftKings on new free in-flight sports prediction game

Passengers flying with Delta Air Lines can now test their sports knowledge while traveling and compete for Delta rewards.

Delta announced this week the launch of SkyPicks, a free-to-play sports prediction game available through Delta Sync Wi-Fi for eligible SkyMiles members on U.S. domestic flights. The airline said the new feature, created in partnership with DraftKings, allows customers ages 21 and older to answer questions about real sporting events for a chance to win Delta gift cards.

SkyPicks launches with Major League Baseball games, and fans will be able to predict NFL matchups later this year.

The game does not involve wagering, deposits or real-money prizes beyond Delta gift cards. Instead, participants make predictions about player performances and game outcomes using their personal devices while connected to Delta Sync Wi-Fi.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 airplane departs from Harry Reid International Airport en route to Minneapolis on March 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Carter / Getty Images

"With Delta Sync, our goal is to create an onboard experience that offers something for every customer — one that's connected to what customers love on the ground," Delta Chief Marketing and Product Officer Ranjan Goswami said in a statement. "For many of our customers, that includes sports. SkyPicks brings that passion onboard in a fun, free-to-play way."

Customers must sign in with or create a DraftKings account to participate. According to Delta, contests will be held twice a week, with top performers earning weekly and monthly Delta gift cards.

The airline said the addition builds on its growing lineup of onboard sports offerings, including live television, game streaming and sports news available through Delta Sync. Delta said live TV is available on about 85% of its fleet.

DraftKings Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Elbaum said the partnership is designed to help fans stay connected to sports while traveling.

"Collaborating with Delta gives us the opportunity to reimagine what sports engagement can look like while traveling, bringing innovative ways for fans to stay connected to the games they love — even when they're in the air," Elbaum said.