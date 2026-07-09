DeKalb Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect in April roommate killing in Decatur

A man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate at a Decatur apartment earlier this year is now in custody, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, working alongside the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested 62-year-old Albert McKinney on Thursday in Jonesboro.

Authorities say McKinney is wanted in connection with the April 9 death of his roommate at an apartment on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a warrant charges McKinney with malice murder, alleging he stabbed the victim, who lived at the same residence, causing his death.

Deputies said McKinney was taken into custody without incident at a residence in Jonesboro before being transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

He is being held without bond.

"As always, public safety is at the forefront of everything we do," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement announcing the arrest.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the identity of the victim or additional details about what investigators believe led to the fatal stabbing.

The case remains under investigation.