DeKalb County Schools under federal investigation over handling of sexual misconduct allegations

DeKalb County School District is under federal investigation over how it reported and handled allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault involving employees during the 2023-24 school year.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights notified the district in early July that it is reviewing whether DeKalb accurately reported certain information through the federal Civil Rights Data Collection. Investigators will also examine whether the district's policies, procedures and response to sexual misconduct allegations comply with Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded education programs.

A district spokesperson said DeKalb received the letter late Wednesday and that its legal division is now communicating with federal officials.

"We are actively gathering more information on the nature of the investigation from that period," the spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News Atlanta.

The district is one of 20 school systems facing directed investigations launched as part of a new national initiative from the Education Department. Federal officials said the districts' 2023-24 data submissions contained responses suggesting they may not have appropriately addressed sexual misconduct involving staff members.

The investigations will examine whether the districts have procedures to accurately collect and report incidents and whether they properly responded to allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault by employees. The Education Department said schools must conduct their own meaningful Title IX investigations and cannot rely only on referrals to law enforcement.

DeKalb Schools Interim Superintendent Norman C. Sauce III told families that the opening of the investigation does not mean the district violated federal law.

"OCR has indicated it will conduct a neutral review to determine compliance," Sauce said in a letter sent to the community.

Sauce said allegations involving suspected child abuse or possible criminal conduct are reported to law enforcement and child protection agencies. He also said the district cooperates with outside investigations but cannot discuss specific student, personnel or active investigative matters because they are confidential.

"Student safety is not negotiable," Sauce said. "Protecting every student entrusted to our care is our highest responsibility."

Federal officials have not announced any findings against the district. The investigation remains open.