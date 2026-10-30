DeKalb County School District lays out new proposals for redistricting

The DeKalb County School District released a new set of proposals this week to address overcrowding at schools.

It's part of the district's Student Assignment Project, which it has been working on since August.

The district's latest redistricting engagement session focused on the benefits and challenges of converting an elementary school into a middle school for the Cross Keys area.

The district released four proposals for parents and other stakeholders to consider.

Option A would not create a new middle school.

According to the district, under this plan, elementary schools would remain unchanged, students would attend closer schools, enrollment would be more balanced and seats would be used more efficiently.

The district said this option does not prevent a future middle school for the Cross Keys area.

Under this proposal, the district would use "whole elementary" split feeds, and Oakcliff Theme School would become a zoned elementary school.

Options B, C and D would involve converting either Woodward Elementary School, John Lewis Elementary School or Dresden Elementary School into a middle school.

Option B would convert Woodward, Option C would convert John Lewis and Option D would convert Dresden.

The district said all three options would create one-to-one feeder patterns in all seven clusters.

But these options also come with challenges.

The district said converting a school would require future capital improvement projects to upgrade the building for middle school use.

It would also mean the loss of elementary school seats, and students formerly enrolled at a converted school would have to cross Interstate 85 to attend Briar Vista Elementary School.

Under options B, C and D, Oakcliff would remain a theme school.

According to the district's website, a theme school offers students a comprehensive, interdisciplinary education program in a structured setting, with opportunities to participate in home study projects and exposure to a world language.

The district's presentation also states that under options A and B, the High Achievers program would move from Chamblee Middle School to Henderson Middle School. Depending on staffing, the change could take place over two years to avoid requiring students to move schools.

Under Option B, the High Achievers Magnet program at Chamblee High School would move to Cross Keys High School. The district said the move could take place over several years to reduce student moves, depending on staffing.

The district does not recommend moving the dual language programs at Ashford Park and Evansdale under any option. Students affected by redistricting would be allowed to remain in their current program.

Parents have until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 10 to complete the survey. No final decisions have been made.

A public comment session for the Druid Hills, Lakeside and Tucker clusters is scheduled for Nov. 4 at Druid Hills Middle School.

A session for the Chamblee, Cross Keys and Dunwoody clusters will take place Nov. 5 at Dunwoody High School.

Participants can register for public comment until 5 p.m. Oct. 30.