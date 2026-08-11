DeKalb County police share successes and areas of improvement at town hall

DeKalb County police held a town hall Tuesday to share its success over the past year and areas for improvement.

The department noted gains in reducing violent and property crime. However, it's still dealing with understaffing and response time challenges.

DeKalb County Police say crimes against people are down 13 percent, with a three percent decrease in homicides. Property crimes are down 23 percent. The department also highlighted its use of drones while responding to 911 calls.

"I'm encouraged by their use of technology, and just these types of meetings in general are so beneficial," said Andrea Hart of Stone Mountain. "Not just from an information standpoint but from the standpoint of the community coming together to say 'hey, we're here to support you in taking care of us.'"

"While we love the fact that we're down in both crimes against person and crimes--and property crimes," said Officer Elise Wells of DeKalb County Police. "Any crime is one too many. Any life lost in a homicide is one too many. So while we're happy with those numbers, we're always looking to trend further down and keep that momentum going."

The department also highlights $3.3 million in grants it secured for its various initiatives, but notes the department is understaffed. It gained 100 officers in the past year to a total of 784 workers.

Still, the department needs 850 workers to reach full capacity.

The community is also raising concern about a growing homeless population.

"The officers tonight responded as best they could with regard to the limitations that they have with the law," Hart said about the department's comments on issues surrounding the unhoused. "We don't want to make being unhoused a crime. But it does cause other problems like health issues. There's a lot of trash around that draws rodents and all other kinds of issues."

"The department as a whole is always looking to improve," Well said. "Whether that's hiring more officers, whether it's our approach, whether it's our crime prevention strategies, our intel or community policing, any area that we can improve on, we're going to improve on."

The department says its goals for the future are strengthening its recruitment and retention, as well as its community partnerships. It also says it will continue focusing on driving down violent and property crime.