DeKalb County police officer arrested in drug investigation, on leave, officials say

A DeKalb County police officer is facing multiple charges in connection with a criminal drug investigation, officials say.

Authorities with the police department say they arrested 43-year-old Officer Marius Tassy on Tuesday afternoon on a charge of unlawful practice of pharmacy and sale of dangerous drugs.

While details about the investigation remain limited, officials say it began in late October.

"The authority we are entrusted with as law enforcement officers comes with an expectation of integrity, honesty, and accountability. When an officer violates that trust, it undermines the credibility of our entire profession," said DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick. "We will not tolerate criminal conduct within the DeKalb County Police Department, and we will never hesitate to investigate and hold our own accountable. Our commitment to the public is greater than our loyalty to any individual officer."

Tassy, who has been with the department since May 2023, is on administrative leave.