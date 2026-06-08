DeKalb County officer stabbed before suspect shot and injured, police say

A DeKalb County police officer is recovering after being stabbed during an encounter with a suspect who was later shot and injured by police, authorities said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were investigating a suspicious man in the 2900 block of N. Decatur Ave at DeKalb Industrial Way when the incident occurred.

Police said the suspect stabbed an officer once during the encounter. The officer then shot the suspect.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital with what police described as a moderate injury and was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is in critical condition, according to police.

As is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting, DeKalb County Police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation.

Police said any additional information about the shooting will be released by the GBI.

Editor's Note: DeKalb County Police initially reported that the suspect died from injuries sustained during the officer-involved shooting. The department later issued an update correcting that information, stating the suspect is in critical condition and has not died.