DeKalb County man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend, shooting 2 others during party at home

A DeKalb County man will spend decades in prison for the killing of his girlfriend and the shooting of two other women during a gathering with their family and friends.

Authorities say 47-year-old Demario Flanagan killed his girlfriend, 26-year-old Eternity "Destiny" Johnson, after she confronted him about their finances while they were hosting the party.

According to prosecutors, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2023, at a home on the 1700 block of Waterton Drive in Lithonia that Flanagan and Johnson had recently purchased.

Witnesses told investigators that Johnson had funded the home's purchase and had complained that Flanagan and his children were spending her money and disrespecting her. After some encouragement, she confronted Flanagan. That's when officials say he went upstairs, picked up a rifle, came back down, and started shooting.

Flanagan shot Johnson's 32-year-old cousin twice and a 31-year-old family friend before approaching Johnson, who was holding the couple's infant child, authorities say. After taking the baby from her, Flanagan picked up a second gun and shot her four times.

The DeKalb County man also tried to shoot one of Johnson's friends as she hid in an upstairs bedroom, but missed.

Flanagan told responding officers that he had been attacked by the women, who he claimed were wielding knives, and that the shooting was in self defense. Investigators say they believe he actually planted knives in front of Johnson and her cousin after shooting them.

Johnson died shortly after medics got her to a local hospital. Her cousin was hospitalized for more than a month and had to use a wheelchair for a year. The family friend also had to go through surgery for her injuries.

On Tuesday, a DeKalb County jury found Flanagan guilty of malice and felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault - family violence, two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree and third-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

After the jury's verdict, a DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced Flanagan to life with the possibility of parole, plus sixty years to serve consecutively.