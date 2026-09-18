DeKalb County cancer survivor uses her experience to help others battling the disease

A DeKalb County woman is sharing her journey of beating cancer multiple times and using her experiences to actively help others who are battling the disease.

In 1985, 24-year-old Cheryl Brown was in the shower one day when she noticed discharge coming from her breasts. She said she chose to stay quiet about it until she mentioned it to a co-worker, who then took her to the doctor to get checked. Brown was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I had to get a total mastectomy done, and I pushed it all behind me," Brown said. "When I was going through it, I didn't know I was going through it. Basically, because cancer was a 'Shhh, you don't tell anybody, you don't let anybody know what's going on.'"

Assuming she'd never have to deal with cancer again, Brown said she was later diagnosed again.

"Seven years later, cancer knocked at my door again," Brown said. "The second battle, I had to go through chemo, radiation, and everything. That right there was a setback for me physically and mentally."

Brown said she underwent major reconstructive surgeries and treatments that took a toll on her. During this time, she was leaning more into her faith, so she let God lead the way instead of navigating the familiar journey in fear.

Little did she know that after beating it the second time, she'd have to prepare for another battle.

Cheryl Brown has fought breast cancer three times and now uses her knowledge to make sure no one goes through that journey alone. CBS News Atlanta

"Then here it is seven years later, and I'm diagnosed again," Brown said. "In the same location, same breast area. It happened three times, every seven years, and with that on the eighth year, which is a new beginning. Through the trinity, seven is completion, and eight is the new beginning, so on the eighth year is when God told me my purpose."

That purpose proved to be Lived2Tell Cancer Support Outreach, Inc., a nonprofit organization Brown started in 2004. Prior to that, during treatment for the third diagnosis, Brown said she was helping other patients while being an active patient.

Lived2Tell provides one-on-one encouragement, patient navigation support, and practical assistance for cancer patients navigating treatment without a strong support system. Brown said no one should have to go through the journey alone.

Now at 65 years old, Brown encourages everyone to do self-exams and visit their doctor regularly.