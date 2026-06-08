DeKalb community pushes back against new liquor store proposal

A recent proposal to open a new liquor store in DeKalb County has sparked community dialogue and pushback.

People who call the neighborhoods surrounding Covington Highway home said there are already too many liquor stores in their community, and their long-term plan to uplift the area includes turning a vacant lot into something that enriches the area.

Developer Manny Singh proposed turning a former, vacant Walgreens building into a liquor store. The building sits at the intersection of South Hairston Road and Covington Highway.

During a county council meeting Monday night, Singh and supporters of the project spoke to members of the public and the council.

"This proposal is about investing in the future of the corridor," Singh said. Our commitment is to maintain and beautify the property, create local jobs, operate responsibly, and be active partners in the community.

Singh said this would be a revitalization project to transform the building's appearance, maintain the property, create jobs, and partner with the community for years to come.

"No singular project can solve every problem facing DeKalb County, but progress starts when people are willing to invest, create jobs, improve properties, and believe in the future of our communities," local business owner and developer partner Ralph Branch said.

A protest over the weekend, a designated website, and a change.org petition, approaching 800 signatures, show strong opposition to the proposal.

Bringing another liquor store to this community is just another layer of downfall for the community," resident Nancy Bailey said. "We don't want it, we don't need it."

On the petition page, it lists that more than 20 liquor stores already sit within a four-mile radius of the vacant building, causing even more concern and pushback from the people who call several of the surrounding neighborhoods home.

On the petition page, it reads, "We deserve a diversity of businesses that cater to a wider array of interests and necessities. This isn't a fight against existing businesses, but a plea for balance. We're not just resisting another liquor store; we are advocating for new and innovative businesses—cafés, high-quality grocery stores, sit-down restaurants, bookstores, family-friendly entertainment venues, and local artisan shops—that can transform our community into a vibrant, safe, and inviting environment."

During the council meeting, District 5 councilman Dennis Allen refuted the developer's claims that the liquor store would be an avenue to create jobs and that liquor stores aren't usually linked to the foundation of revitalization projects.

"So, we're talking about trading in a business that's focused on community wellness to a business that's going to cause our community's health to deteriorate. So that would be a source of concern for me," Allen said.

There was a majority vote among the county council to deny the approval of this proposal.