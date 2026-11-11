Decatur Schools Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker stepping down after over 3 years leading district

City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker is leaving her position after a little more than three years leading the school district.

Whitaker announced at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting that her last day will be Dec. 31, 2026. She had been superintendent since July 2023.

"Serving the students and families of the City of Decatur alongside our high-quality educators has been one of the great privileges of my career," Whitaker said in a statement. "I am proud of what our administration and this community have achieved together, raising expectations, expanding opportunities for students, and securing real progress in academic achievement at every level."

Dr. Gyimah Whitaker is stepping down as superintendent of City Schools of Decatur after a little more than three years leading the school district. City Schools of Decatur

Whitaker did not say her reasons for leaving office other than to note she planned to "move forward with new opportunities."

The district said that it saw academic improvements under Whitaker's leadership, with the district's four-year graduation rate reaching 96.6% in 2026, an increase of more than 2.5 percentage points over the last four years. Officials say Decatur students have outperformed state and regional averages and saw its highest state accountability score in its history.

Deputy Superintendent Karen Newton-Scott will act as interim superintendent beginning at the start of the new year. The Board of Education plans to conduct a national search for the district's next superintendent.