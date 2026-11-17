A metro Atlanta school for refugee girls is embarking on a new chapter with a major expansion.

After 17 years above a church in downtown Decatur, the Global Village Project is expanding to a 3-acre campus on Shamrock Drive.

Ehsoe Moo is fond of her time as a student at the Global Village Project, even though, at the time, she felt vulnerable.

Moo was born in a Thai refugee camp. In 2012, at the age of 14, she and her Burmese mother moved to the United States. After a resettlement agency placed her at Global Village, she made friends with other girls who escaped war.

"I feel like I formed the bond with those same people, and we feel like we're all sisters and we're all there helping each other," Moo said.

Ehsoe Moo moved to the United States as a teen and now works as a teaching assistant at the same school she was placed at. CBS News Atlanta

She developed a passion for learning and teaching while attending school at the Global Village Project. Now, as a teaching assistant on campus, she hopes her students feel the same outpouring of support from her that her teachers gave when she was a student.

"Like, you have no words, but you can feel their love, their care that they give to you," Moo said. "I just feel very blessed and lucky to have all these teachers put in their heart and soul to teach us with no English."

The school says it spent $1.3 million to purchase the new campus.

"Our students have seen a lot of resources falling away, resources that were promised to them as refugees," said Hannah Edber, the Global Village Project's principal.

After 17 years above a church in downtown Decatur, the Global Village Project is expanding to a 3-acre campus on Shamrock Drive. CBS News Atlanta

As resettlement agencies lose funding because of federal policy changes and funding reductions, refugee families are losing access to resources including food stamps and Medicaid.

The Global Village Project says the expansion is meant to serve more refugees and students with spaces for rest, prayer, and one-on-one work with teachers.

"I think it's huge for the message we really want to send to our students: you are welcome here, we're glad you're here, you are what make our community so special and important," Edber said.

Moo says it warms her heart to see this generation of Global Village students enjoying the space the school has to offer.

"It always brings joy to me watching them play together and come together," Moo said. "I feel very happy that, seeing them happy and having the freedom to play, even to play. It means a lot."

She hopes that freedom will make them more confident and teach them that they belong.