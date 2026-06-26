Decatur hopeful FIFA World Cup's leaves lasting impact on visitors after tournament's end

As metro Atlanta welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors for the FIFA Men's World Cup, leaders in Decatur say they're focused on creating an impact that lasts long after the tournament ends.

While fans gather in Decatur Square to watch matches on giant outdoor screens, city officials say WatchFest is about more than soccer. The event is designed to introduce visitors to local restaurants, shops, and businesses while showcasing what makes Decatur a destination beyond game day.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber estimates the tournament could generate up to $503 million in economic impact across Georgia from out-of-state visitor spending. About 300,000 visitors are expected during the World Cup, with roughly 75% traveling from outside Georgia, creating opportunities for communities throughout metro Atlanta.

Google expert Jennifer Jones said many visitors are planning experiences before they ever arrive.

"We have a lot of people just doing some general searches before they visit Atlanta," Jones said. "The top five include Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, World of Coca-Cola, and the High Museum of Art."

Decatur Mayor Tony Powers said the city hopes WatchFest leaves the same lasting impression the 1996 Olympic Games left on the community. He estimates the World Cup could generate roughly $100 million in economic impact for Decatur.

"When we held games during the Olympics in '96, what we saw was an uptick in the number of people that moved here because they saw Decatur as this great place," Powers said. "We hope for something very similar, whether it's relocating your company here or deciding to move your family here, but being connected somehow to your experience that you had here at WatchFest."

City Manager Andrea Arnold said local businesses are already seeing the benefits.

"Businesses on the Square are seeing their best activity in years, and even since they first opened," Arnold said. "We're excited by this because that money tends to stay in the community."

The FIFA WatchFest has brought hundreds of residents and visitors to Decatur Square. CBS News Atlanta

Arnold said the excitement extends beyond local businesses. Residents have embraced the event, volunteers from outside Decatur have signed up to help, and visitors have praised the event's organization and family-friendly atmosphere.

"I've also had a number of people recognize how well-organized the event is and that it feels safe," Arnold said.

Arnold said one family that had been considering moving inside Interstate 285 decided to relocate to Decatur after attending WatchFest on June 11, calling it an example of the long-term impact city leaders hope the event creates.

Parents and grandparents have also embraced the family-friendly attractions around Decatur Square, including the new playground, the YMCA/Children's Healthcare of Atlanta mini-pitch, and the Atlanta United inflatable soccer pitch.

Arnold said much of the economic activity generated by WatchFest is benefiting local pubs, restaurants, retailers, and hotels. While the city expects increased hotel and motel tax revenue, officials said it's still too early to determine the full economic impact.

Decatur WatchFest continues daily through the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19. Friday's schedule features Norway vs. France and Senegal vs. Iraq at 3 p.m., live music from Gurufish at 6 p.m., followed by Uruguay vs. Spain and Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia at 8 p.m.

City leaders say they hope visitors leave with more than memories of the World Cup. They hope they leave with a reason to return to Decatur.