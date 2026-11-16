Decatur High School seniors prepare for Georgia's real estate licensing exam

Decatur High School seniors are getting a head start in real estate through a new class that prepares them to take Georgia's real estate salesperson licensing exam.

In our Homeroom series, we meet Olivia Price, the real estate broker teaching the inaugural class. Price partnered with Decatur High School and Decatur Career Academy to launch the program, which combines classroom instruction with time in the field.

Price took students to Credit Union 1 in Decatur to learn about credit and financial literacy. She also asked them to think about how they would handle shifts in income as real estate professionals.

"Then you have downturns where money isn't coming in as quick. How do you manage those times?" Price asked the students.

Price said relationships with financial institutions can help future agents understand what options are available to them and their clients.

CBS News Atlanta

Senior Karsyn Baker said the visit helped her understand what can raise or lower a credit score and how that knowledge could help her as a real estate agent.

"We also learned about how that can tie into the real estate business, like how to help your clients increase their credit," Baker said.

The first class has five students. They'll take the licensing exam at the end of the school year. In the field, they'll learn how to work with buyers and sellers.

Price said the program also teaches students how to build relationships, a skill they can use in any career. She said she looks forward to continuing the partnership with Decatur High School.