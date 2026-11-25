Students in Decatur recently had an out-of-this-world experience, speaking with astronauts on the International Space Station to learn more about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"Last May, we got some communications from the office of Catholic schools saying, 'Hey, we have this really amazing opportunity to speak with an astronaut live. We need some people to head up writing a proposal so we can be accepted,'" said Heather Upton, a kindergarten teacher at St. Thomas More Catholic School. "It was months of work over the summer, writing the proposal, rewriting it, submitting it to the other four schools, and kind of creating a comprehensive proposal. Then it was a waiting game."

ARISS, or Amateur Radio on the International Space Station, is a program that lets students talk directly with crew members through amateur radio.

"I'll never forget hearing the astronaut's voice, because I was a little skeptical at first of like, oh, is it really going to come through? Am I going to actually be able to, like, you know, talk to him? But it actually did happen, and that was really good," seventh grader Petra Molchan said.

Students at St. Thomas More Catholic School had the chance to ask astronauts aboard the International Space Station questions. CBS News Atlanta

ARISS founders say ARISS is the program meant to inspire students, to help them reach for the stars, and learn about careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Molchan spoke with astronaut Luke Delaney, the pilot of NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission.

"I've always kind of wanted to be an astronaut, but I think now it feels like I'm more close to that goal now that I've actually talked to them and, like, you know, like seeing what they do. So yeah, I think it's encouraged me," she said.

"It's really to get our kids interested and encouraged for doing things in science, technology, mathematics, engineering, and how all of those things could lead to space, but also the other jobs that are involved in that," said Upton.

Upton said students will continue learning about space throughout the school year.

"This is a year-long project that is going to help our kids make connections to things in their entire community. So that's what I'm really excited about, and I think is probably the best part of this project," said Upton.

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