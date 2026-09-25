Decades of devotion: 86 Vietnamese couples renew vows in Norcross after surviving war and separation

Draped in crimson and white, glowing beneath traditional Vietnamese lanterns, and sprinkled with touches of gold, the First Senior Center of Georgia hosted a celebration of enduring love.

Eighty-six elderly couples gathered at the senior center to renew their wedding vows, marking decades of commitment that have withstood war, political imprisonment, and resettlement in a new country.

For many in attendance, the ceremony was far more than an anniversary milestone. Following the Vietnam War, several of the grooms present were detained by the communist regime and sent to reeducation camps, enduring years of harsh confinement.

"The communist government took over and put all of them in prison," said Von Tran, the CEO and founder of 1st FSC HealthCare. "Most of them sitting in here came here on a program called Humanitarian Operation. Some of them were imprisoned for 10 years, 20 years for political reasons. Now they're here, and we want to celebrate them."

Through decades of separation and uncertainty, their wives remained steadfast, holding on to the hope of a peaceful reunion.

"And they overcame it," Tran added. "They overcame; they came here, and they're still together. Their love is enduring."

Eighty-six elderly couples gathered at a Norcross senior center to renew their wedding vows, marking decades of commitment that have withstood war, political imprisonment, and resettlement in a new country. CBS News Atlanta

The marriages celebrated spanned generations, with the longest union reaching 68 years.

Among those recommitting their lives were Thuyen and Tom Nguyen, who are marking 47 years together.

Reflecting on their beginnings, Tom Nguyen joked about whether it was love at first sight.

"She did," he laughed, before adding, "I loved her from the beginning."

Now parents to two children and grandparents to five, the Nguyens say unity and mutual support have carried them through nearly five decades of change.

"Always try to help each other out to keep it together," Tom Nguyen said. "The strength is both, not one. One won't get far; both will bring you a long way."

As part of the ceremony's rich Vietnamese tradition, couples held red infinity ropes symbolizing bonds that grow stronger and tighter with each passing decade.

When asked what wisdom they would pass on to younger generations navigating marriage today, the couples' sentiment was unanimous: no matter the hardship, hold on to each other.